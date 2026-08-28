National Guard Commander visits Jordanian Gendarmerie, Civil Defence

AMMAN, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Staff Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, and his accompanying delegation visited the Gendarmerie and Civil Defence forces of Jordan's Public Security Directorate, as part of his official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the visit, Al Ameri reviewed the duties and responsibilities of the Gendarmerie and Civil Defence forces, their operational capabilities and equipment, as well as their training and qualification programmes.

In the presence of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah, Al Ameri attended a field demonstration conducted by PSD units, featuring a number of scenarios and practical field exercises.

The National Guard Commander praised the units' high level of professionalism, efficiency and readiness, highlighting their advanced capabilities and training and qualification programmes, which support improved performance and faster, more effective responses.

Al Ameri highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal and strategic relations between the UAE and Jordan and the strong support extended by the leaderships of both countries. He stressed the importance of further strengthening existing partnerships and cooperation to advance mutual interests and enhance security and stability.