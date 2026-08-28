UAE President, VPs offer condolences to King of Norway over death of Harald V

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII of Norway, over the death of King Harald V.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII.