NCM: Tomorrow's weather fair to partly cloudy

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects tomorrow's weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward in the afternoon. It will be humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and blowing dust, and will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight, with the first high tide at 14:34, the second at 01:53, the first low tide at 08:06, and the second at 19:46.

The Sea of Oman will also be slight, with the first high tide at 10:32, the second at 22:48, the first low tide at 16:48, and the second at 04:41.