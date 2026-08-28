Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam surpasses world speed record in Formula 4 powerboats

OSLO, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz has achieved an exceptional sporting milestone after successfully surpassing the previous world speed record in the Formula 4 powerboat category, which was held by British racer John Brewer at a speed of 128.7 km/h over a one-kilometre distance.

The achievement was accomplished during an official speed attempt held yesterday on the waters of the renowned Lake Songe in the Kingdom of Norway.

Alia Abdulsalam recorded a new speed of 129 km/h, exceeding the previous world record. This remarkable achievement reflects the advanced level reached by Emirati marine motorsport and highlights the presence of Emirati women and their ability to compete and achieve success at the highest levels on the global sporting stage.

This accomplishment follows an outstanding technical performance during the preparation period, as the Emirati racer is preparing for her official participation in the upcoming international competition scheduled for November in the United Kingdom.

The event will take place under the supervision of the relevant international authorities and federations to complete the official certification procedures for the new world record under Alia Abdulsalam’s name, making her the first Emirati female racer to achieve this milestone in the history of marine speed sports.

Alia Abdulsalam underwent an intensive programme of technical trials and preparation lasting three weeks, during which she was able to develop her performance level and gradually reach the targeted speed.

Alia Abdulsalam underwent an intensive programme of technical trials and preparation lasting three weeks, during which she was able to develop her performance level and gradually reach the targeted speed.