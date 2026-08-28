UAE Golf delegation to depart for China on Saturday to compete in Nomura Cup

Dubai, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Golf Team delegation will depart for Beijing, China, in the early hours of Saturday, 29 August, to compete in the Nomura Cup, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship, which takes place from 1st to 4th September and brings together some of the region’s leading national teams and amateur golfers.

The UAE team will be represented by Mohammad Skaik, Sayed Rayan Ahmed and Sam Mullane. The delegation will be led by Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Emirates Golf Federation, and will also include coach Faycal Serghini.

The three players recently concluded an intensive preparation programme during an overseas training camp in Rabat, Morocco, held at Royal Golf Dar Essalam. The camp formed an important part of the team’s preparations for the Asian championship.

The championship will be played at No. 9 International Golf Course in Beijing, where the UAE team will look to translate its preparation into strong performances and positive results at one of the most prestigious amateur team events in the Asia-Pacific region.

The players will aim to deliver performances that reflect the continued development of golf in the UAE while gaining valuable experience from competing against a diverse range of golfing nations and playing styles. The championship also offers an important opportunity to further strengthen the UAE’s presence on the continental stage.

The Nomura Cup holds a special place among amateur team events in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the most established championships of its kind, it brings together leading national teams and some of the region’s most promising amateur talents, offering players the opportunity to test themselves against high-level competition in a demanding environment.

The UAE’s participation forms part of the Emirates Golf Federation’s strategy to maintain a strong presence at major continental and international championships, develop the national team players and provide them with the experience needed to compete at the highest level.

Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Emirates Golf Federation and Head of the UAE delegation, said the team enters the championship following a focused and comprehensive period of preparation, with the Morocco camp successfully contributing to the players’ technical, physical and mental readiness.

He said, “We travel to Beijing with the ambition of delivering strong performances that reflect the development of golf in the UAE. We have confidence in our players’ ability to compete and represent UAE sport in a manner that reflects the commitment and dedication they have shown throughout their preparation.”

He added: “The Nomura Cup represents an important test for our players against some of the best amateur golfers in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to making the most of this opportunity, while striving to achieve the best possible results and further strengthen the UAE’s presence on the continental stage.”