Arab Media Summit 2026 announces GCC Secretary General as keynote speaker

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit 2026, announced that Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will deliver a keynote address during this year’s edition of the Summit.

Scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th September 2026, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The participation of Albudaiwi adds particular significance to the summit’s discussions, given the GCC’s central role in shaping regional cooperation amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed Albudaiwi’s participation, highlighting the value his diplomatic experience and broad perspective on regional and global developments would bring to the 24th edition of the Arab Media Summit.

She noted that the GCC offers a strong model of regional coordination, integration and joint action, with media playing an important role in supporting these efforts.

She also emphasised that engaging with a senior political and diplomatic figure of Albudaiwi’s stature would bring valuable perspectives to the summit’s discussions on the future of media and its evolving role amid a rapidly changing regional and international landscape.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums.