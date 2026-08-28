Women represent majority of UAE National Experts Program participants

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Experts Program (NEP) has highlighted the growing contribution of Emirati women across the UAE's priority sectors, with women representing the majority of experts developed through the programme since its launch in 2019.

Across four cohorts, NEP has developed 86 Emirati experts, including 44 women, representing 51 percent of participants. They contribute across science, technology, healthcare, sustainability, public policy, infrastructure, marine science, culture, family services and food systems.

NEP prepares Emirati experts through sector-focused development, executive mentorship, capstone projects linked to national priorities and direct engagement with senior government leaders.

Taif Al Amiri, NEP expert representing the Media sector, said, "NEP strengthened my understanding of what it means to contribute as an expert. It reinforced that expertise carries responsibility, and that every opportunity to serve the UAE is an opportunity to create lasting impact."

Women from the programme have also participated in major international platforms. Professor Hoda Alkhzaimi has contributed to the United Nations, International Telecommunication Union and World Economic Forum, including its global platforms in Davos.

Waheeda Alhadhrami recently completed the Oxford Cultural Leaders Programme and previously represented the UAE in culture working groups across UNESCO and G20 platforms.

In March 2025, NEP women participated in the programme's first panel at the World Government Summit, bringing together experts from technology, sustainability, policy and future sectors.

At COP28, 12 NEP Fellows and Alumni took part in speaking roles, including women experts contributing to discussions on sustainability, innovation and national priorities.

During the Year of Sustainability 2023, NEP women also joined the Sustainability Experts Network, while at The Behavioural Exchange (BX2025), experts from the NEP 4.0 cohort presented eight behavioural policy solutions, including four projects led by women.

Maitha Alkaabi, NEP expert representing the Foreign Affairs sector, said, "Representing the UAE internationally carries a deep sense of responsibility. NEP strengthened my confidence to contribute to global conversations while remaining grounded in the values and ambitions of our country."

NEP women also hold roles across institutions shaping the UAE's future. Asma Al Azri contributes to family and community policy, while Aisha Harib chairs the Innovation Council at Dubai Police.

Nouf Al Hamly contributes to science and advanced technology diplomacy, while Meera Al Mheiri became the first Emirati woman to serve as a Nuclear Safety Inspector at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and the first Emirati expert contracted by the International Atomic Energy Agency in safety culture.

Maryam Al Falasi developed a system redirecting surplus food to people in need, contributing to more than five million meals since 2023.

NEP continues to expand into future-growth sectors. Its specialised Artificial Intelligence track brings together 32 Emirati experts, including 12 women.

Dr. Asma Fikri, NEP expert representing the Advanced Sciences and the Future Economy sector, said, "Every generation builds on the one before it. The opportunity before us is to continue strengthening expertise, supporting one another, and preparing the next generation of Emirati women to contribute to the UAE's future."