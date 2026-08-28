UAE Youth Muay Thai Team claims 11 medals at 2026 Arab Championship in Libya

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Youth Muay Thai Team has returned from the 2026 Arab Muay Thai Youth Championship in Libya with 11 medals, including two gold, six silver and three bronze, across age categories from 10 to 17 years.

The performance reflects the readiness of the UAE's next generation of Muay Thai athletes and the sustained preparation programmes delivered by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation across youth age groups and weight categories.

Mohammed Al Shaari won gold in the 16–17 years, 67 kg category, while Aziz Al Hammadi claimed gold in the 14–15 years, 60 kg division.

Silver medals went to Faisal Shehab in the 16–17 years, 51 kg category; Youssef Abu Maali in the 14–15 years, 42 kg category; Zayed Al Marzouqi in the 10–11 years, 34 kg category; Ahmed Abu Jaish in the 14–15 years, 75 kg category; Rakan Ahmed in the 14–15 years, 63.5 kg category; and Ammar Abu Jaish in the 12–13 years, 48 kg category.

Bronze medals were won by Mohammed Bilal in the 14–15 years, 54 kg category; Saeed Amer in the 14–15 years, 48 kg category; and Mohammed Abu Maali in the 14–15 years, 40 kg category.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said, "This achievement reflects the Federation's vision of building a sporting generation capable of representing the UAE with distinction at Arab and international events."

He added that winning 11 medals demonstrates the success of the Federation's preparation and development programmes for young athletes.

Khouri said, "We are proud of the athletes who raised the UAE flag high in Libya and proved that the future of the sport is in trusted hands. These results are a motivator to keep working and investing in our youth categories as we prepare for continental and world championships."

He also thanked the Arab Muay Thai Federation, under the leadership of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, for its efforts in organising the championship and supporting young talent across the region.

The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation reaffirmed its commitment to building on the achievement through upcoming international competitions.