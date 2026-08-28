FIA strengthens cooperation with Chile across mobility, motorsport

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, met yesterday with the President of the Republic of Chile, José Antonio Kast in Santiago, reinforcing the strong relationship between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Chilean Government.

During the visit, they discussed their shared priorities across mobility and motorsport, including improving road safety, supporting sustainable transport, and creating further opportunities for the development of motorsport in Chile.

This meeting comes at a key moment for South America as the continent is about to play host to the FIA World Rally Championship in Paraguay, and the FIA’s American Congress, bringing together FIA Member Clubs from across the region to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The constructive discussions culminated in President Kast and the Republic of Chile signing the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) charter.

Founded in 2023 by President Ben Sulayem, the coalition is leading the fight to tackle online abuse in sport, uniting governments, sporting federations and technology companies with the goal of protecting the sporting community and ensuring it is a safe, inclusive, and respectful space for all. Chile joins 13 other world governments as a coalition member.

Speaking following the meeting, Ben Sulayem said: "Chile plays an important role within the FIA community, with a proud motorsport heritage and a clear ambition for the future of automotive mobility.

“From hosting the FIA World Rally Championship to major investment in the country’s road network and connectivity, there is a strong commitment to the championing of these vital areas.

“I was pleased to meet with President Kast and discuss our shared priorities for the future, in particular the significant potential for motorsport in Chile, both as a platform to advance safety, and innovation and as a driver of economic growth and tourism, alongside our shared ambition to deliver safer, more sustainable and accessible mobility for all.

“I also welcome Chile’s decision to become the newest member of the United Against Online Abuse coalition, strengthening our shared commitment to a safer and more inclusive environment across sport.

As part of the discussions on mobility, President Ben Sulayem outlined the FIA’s work to improve road safety outcomes through data-driven initiatives including the FIA Road Safety Index (RSI) and FIA Driver Safety Index (DSI).

The programmes provide governments, organisations and road users with practical tools to measure, benchmark and improve road safety performance, supporting the ambition of reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries.

The FIA President also highlighted the work of the Automóvil Club de Chile (ACCHI), which plays an important role in promoting safer and more sustainable mobility across the country.

The Club, led by President Alejandro Quintana who was also in attendance, recently became one of nine new FIA Member Clubs to adopt the FIA DSI, using technology and data to help organisations better understand and manage driver risk.

Through the FIA Safe and Sustainable Mobility Grants Programme and the FIA Safe Mobility For All and For Life international programme, ACCHI has also been deploying internationally recognised tools to assess road infrastructure around schools and help create safer journeys for children, and is developing a dedicated digital platform to promote awareness on key mobility issues and connect directly with the Chilean public.

Discussions also covered the continued development of motorsport in Chile and the role of the Federación Chilena de Automovilismo Deportivo (FADECH), the FIA’s sporting Member in the country.