Heat-related deaths exceed 25,000 across four European countries

BRUSSELS, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Severe heatwaves in 2026 have been linked to more than 25,000 deaths in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, amid warnings that the toll could rise further during August and September, two of the summer months most associated with heat-related mortality, according to the latest national health data.

Germany recorded the highest toll, with around 14,000 deaths linked to extreme heat since the beginning of the year, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. The figure exceeds the total recorded in any full year since 2016.

In France, the public health agency recorded more than 7,300 additional deaths linked to heatwaves since the beginning of the year, while Spain reported around 4,500 heat-related deaths between 1st June and 19th August, the highest figure for the period since 2022, according to the Carlos III Health Institute.

In Italy, final national mortality data are not yet available, as the monitoring system relies on partial and real-time indicators. The latest figures showed a three percent increase in deaths among people aged over 65 in June.

The figures come amid repeated heatwaves that pushed temperatures above 35°C across large parts of Europe, with some areas recording temperatures of around 40°C, placing additional pressure on healthcare systems.

Estimates of heat-related mortality do not necessarily mean that heat was recorded as the direct cause of death in every case. Health authorities in several European countries rely on excess mortality measurements compared with historical expectations, while estimating the extent to which high temperatures contributed to the increase.

Older people and those with chronic illnesses are among the groups most vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat, which can also exacerbate cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and other health conditions.

The current figures indicate that summer 2026 is posing a growing challenge to public health systems across Europe, while health authorities warn that the final toll could rise during August and September if high temperatures persist.