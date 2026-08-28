Dubai Customs graduates 36 students from Masar 33, Dubai Summer Camp programmes

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has marked the graduation of 36 students from its "Masar 33 – Nafis" and "Dubai Summer Camp" programmes, aimed at introducing young people to career opportunities and preparing national talent for future labour market needs.

The programmes brought together 26 students in Dubai Summer Camp and ten in Masar 33 – Nafis, with the participation of 12 government and private-sector entities, including five government bodies and seven private organisations.

The graduation ceremony was attended by representatives of government and private-sector entities, strategic partners, students and their parents.

Participants gained practical experience, career guidance and exposure to different professions and specialisations, helping them identify their interests and understand the skills required across growing economic sectors. Masar 33 provided a month of training and direct workplace exposure.

The initiative supports the objectives of Masar 33 – Nafis by strengthening early career guidance for national talent and connecting education and skills development with economic needs, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, said, "We see today's graduation not as the end of a training experience, but as the start of a new kind of awareness."

He added that early exposure helps students better understand their abilities, interests and available opportunities, enabling them to make more informed educational and career decisions.

Al Ghaffari stressed that preparing future generations is a shared responsibility involving government, the private sector, communities and families, noting that partnerships provide students with direct workplace experience and connect their learning with skills required by the economy.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources and Acting Director of the Dubai Logistics Academy at Dubai Customs, said the participation of 12 government and private entities demonstrated the importance of partnerships in providing training closely aligned with labour market realities.

"Our goal isn't just to introduce students to different jobs – it's to help them understand the skills and responsibilities that professional life demands, and give them an early chance to test their interests and abilities in a range of real-world settings," he said.

Dubai Customs commended the participation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirati Human Resources Development Council-Dubai, Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council "Nafis", Furjan Dubai and the Higher Colleges of Technology, alongside the participating private-sector organisations.

It also highlighted the role of parents in supporting students' educational and career choices, stressing the importance of cooperation between institutions, families, training providers and the labour market in developing national human capital.