Cambodian King receives President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace during 2nd Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- King Norodom Sihamoni of the Kingdom of Cambodia received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, as part of a group of delegation heads participating in the second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) being held in Cambodia.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening international cooperation and promoting the values of tolerance and peace was emphasised.

Al Jarwan headed the Council's delegation participating in the conference, which brought together speakers of parliaments and parliamentary delegations from various countries around the world.

In his address, he stressed the importance of strengthening the role of parliaments and parliamentary diplomacy in addressing international challenges, supporting dialogue and understanding, and building peace.

Al Jarwan expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom of Cambodia and its leadership for hosting the international parliamentary gathering, thanking King Norodom Sihamoni; Hun Sen, President of the Senate; Prime Minister Hun Manet; and Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, for their efforts to support peace and strengthen international cooperation.

He said the conflicts and tensions facing the world today increase the responsibility of parliaments as platforms for dialogue, transforming differences into opportunities for understanding and cooperation, and translating international commitments into practical policies, legislation and initiatives.

Al Jarwan also highlighted the role of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, affiliated with the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, through its broad international parliamentary network comprising parliaments from more than 120 countries, working to promote dialogue, tolerance, peace and cooperation among peoples.

He stressed that the conference theme, “Solidarity for Peace and Shared Prosperity: Strengthening International Law and Resolving Conflicts Peacefully”, reflects the need to strengthen dialogue, reconciliation and collective action, affirming that peace is a shared responsibility requiring stronger partnerships and a more effective role for parliamentary diplomacy.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia, received Al Jarwan, and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action in support of tolerance and peace, and to enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bringing peoples closer together and promoting stability.