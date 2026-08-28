Abu Dhabi Department of Energy advances global efforts to strengthen water resilience during World Water Week 2026

STOCKHOLM, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) took part in World Water Week 2026 in Stockholm, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a trusted global partner and a leader in advancing water resilience and integrated water and energy governance.

Led by Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, the delegation brought together senior energy-sector leaders from the UAE.

Throughout the week, the delegation met with governments, regulators, international organisations, academic institutions and industry leaders to explore practical partnerships that strengthen the resilience of water and energy systems and support sustainable economic development.

World Water Week is one of the world’s leading forums for water policy and international cooperation, bringing together decision-makers from across the globe to address the critical challenges shaping the future of water security.

Through its participation, DoE showcased Abu Dhabi’s integrated approach to governance, regulation and long-term planning, and how these efforts are strengthening water resilience, safeguarding essential services and supporting sustainable growth.

Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan participated in the high-level ministerial panel, Shaping the Future Through Water, where he shared Abu Dhabi’s experience of more than 50 years in building a resilient water system based on source diversification, efficient resource use, governance and innovation.

He said, “It is important not to equate water abundance with water security. The difference lies in water resilience. Resilience means building a system with the capabilities to make effective use of available resources and diversify them, making the system safe, sustainable and affordable.”

He also participated in the session, "Water Resilience by Design: Protecting People and Enabling Progress", which explored the importance of embedding resilience across water and energy systems through integrated planning, governance and investment, strengthening system readiness and the ability to maintain essential services under different conditions.

The department also presented the Abu Dhabi Water and Energy Resilience Framework. The framework integrates policy, regulation, infrastructure planning and innovation, providing a practical model for strengthening the long-term resilience of Abu Dhabi’s water and energy sectors.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan said, “Abu Dhabi continues to advance an integrated, forward-looking approach to water and energy resilience, built on long-term planning, progressive regulation, innovation and high-impact international partnerships. As water challenges intensify, the priority must be to move beyond dialogue and translate resilience into practical, implementable solutions that enhance system readiness, reliability and sustainability, while safeguarding vital services and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

He added, “World Water Week in Stockholm is an important platform to deepen cooperation with our international partners, exchange expertise and broaden joint action on solutions and policies that can respond to future challenges. We will carry this momentum into Abu Dhabi Water and Energy Week 2026, bringing together decision-makers, regulators, investors, technology leaders and experts to build on international dialogue through practical partnerships and initiatives that deliver tangible impact, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as an active global partner in shaping a more resilient and sustainable future for water and energy.”

As part of its programme in Stockholm, the department held a series of meetings, media interviews and engagements with partners to exchange expertise, explore areas of cooperation and advance dialogue on water and energy resilience and integrated planning.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the department also hosted a stakeholder reception at its booth, bringing together leaders, experts and partners to exchange perspectives, explore opportunities for collaboration and share Abu Dhabi’s experience in strengthening water resilience.

The gathering also continued to build momentum towards the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in December.

During the reception, Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan said, “Water has no boundaries, and neither should solutions. What works should be scaled, and today we have the opportunity to expand proven solutions and turn them into reality. Partnership is the key, and innovation is what will differentiate us.”

From Stockholm, Dr. Al Jarwan invited partners from around the world to come to Abu Dhabi in December to bring their toughest challenges and best solutions, and to work together to deliver tangible results, alongside the 2026 United Nations Water Conference and Abu Dhabi Water and Power Week.

DoE’s participation further underscored the emirate’s growing role as a global convening platform for governments, regulators, investors, innovators and research institutions working to advance more resilient water and energy systems.

The conversations and partnerships developed in Stockholm will continue at Abu Dhabi Water and Power Week later this year, creating a clear pathway from international dialogue to practical collaboration and implementation.

Through sustained international engagement, the department is helping position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for regulatory excellence, policy innovation and international cooperation, while contributing to wider efforts to build more resilient and sustainable water and energy systems worldwide.