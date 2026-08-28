ADIHEX 2026 records strong turnout on opening day

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 recorded strong public attendance on the opening day of its 23rd edition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition is the largest edition in its history and will run until 6th September.

Visitors explored products, technologies and services across hunting, equestrian sports, falconry and outdoor adventure, alongside a programme of heritage and cultural activities.

ADIHEX features 15 specialised sectors, including falconry, equestrian sports, camels, hunting rifles and equipment, hunting tourism and safari, outdoor leisure vehicles and equipment, arts and crafts, and environmental and cultural heritage preservation.

The Arena hosted several live shows, including the Arabian Saluki Show, which demonstrated traditional hunting practices through lure-coursing displays highlighting the breed’s speed, agility and hunting instincts.

ADIHEX also introduced a performance by the African Drumming Band, combining music, dance, acrobatics and live percussion.

Family and children’s activities attracted strong interest, with educational workshops, interactive experiences and heritage-focused programmes designed to introduce younger generations to Emirati traditions.

National and international pavilions also drew strong engagement from visitors, specialists and business leaders, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration and new partnerships.

The Knowledge Hub returned with sessions featuring experts and specialists discussing trends and developments in hunting, falconry, equestrianism, sustainability, conservation and outdoor pursuits.

One session, titled “Blood-Borne Parasitic Diseases of the Dromedary Camel: A Case-Based Approach, Impact, Challenges and the Way Forward”, examined the impact of parasitic diseases on camel health, performance, productivity and reproduction.

The session also highlighted the importance of advanced diagnostics, specialised treatment, research and veterinary expertise in improving disease management and supporting the long-term health of camel populations.

ADIHEX will continue over the coming days with heritage, cultural and family activities, live demonstrations, interactive experiences and specialised auctions.