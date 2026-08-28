Fatima bint Mubarak Academy Women’s Basketball Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Fatima bint Mubarak Academy Women’s Basketball Cup 2026 has begun in Abu Dhabi, bringing together seven teams from the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, the tournament runs from 27th to 31st August.

This year’s edition coincides with Emirati Women’s Day and its theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, highlighting the continued progress of Emirati women and their growing participation in sport.

The tournament gives female basketball players opportunities to compete, gain experience and develop their skills against teams with different styles of play.

Seven teams are participating: the Fatima bint Mubarak Academy Basketball Team from the UAE, Al Gharafa from Qatar, Salwa Al Sabah and Al-Oyoun Women’s from Kuwait, Salalah from Oman, Al-Muqawileen Club from Jordan, and 6th of October from Egypt.

The opening day featured three matches. Kuwait’s Al-Oyoun Women’s defeated Jordan’s Al-Muqawileen Club 70–34, while Qatar’s Al Gharafa beat Oman’s Salalah 82–36. Egypt’s 6th of October Club defeated Kuwait’s Salwa Al Sabah 87–60.

Dr. Omnia Al Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said, “The third edition of this tournament holds particular significance as it coincides with Emirati Women’s Day, an occasion on which we reflect on the support Emirati women continue to receive and the pivotal role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, in supporting and empowering women across various fields.”

She added, “In the sports sector, we continue to create opportunities that enable female athletes to compete and develop their skills. This year’s slogan, ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, reflects the ambition of Emirati women to continue progressing and achieving more.”

The tournament forms part of the Academy’s efforts to support women’s sport by providing more opportunities for female athletes to compete, develop and exchange experience through regional tournaments.