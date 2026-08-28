Moscow set for Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam

MOSCOW, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Moscow is set to host the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam on 29th and 30th August as part of the 2026-2027 season.

The two-day tournament at Dynamo Sports Academy will feature 1,220 male and female athletes from 32 countries, including 85 black belts.

The event brings together competitors from a wide range of jiu-jitsu schools and styles, offering athletes the chance to compete for medals, test themselves against elite opposition and gain international experience.

Brazilian black belt Jonathan Silva said, "Every match is different when you compete at an event of this size. There are no easy fights at black belt level. Having athletes from 32 countries makes the competition more diverse, and that is what we look for as athletes."

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association, said the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam has established itself as a major event on the international calendar.

He said, "Every stop brings together champions from different schools, and this is one of the key strengths of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam. Moscow has its own character, while this year's participation reflects the confidence of athletes and academies in the event."

He added that organisers are looking forward to two days of high-level competition befitting the tournament's status.

Following the Moscow leg, the Grand Slam series will move to Shanghai, China, on 17th and 18th October, continuing the 2026-2027 season.