ADIHEX: National heritage reinforces culture of sustainability

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 is highlighting the close connection between heritage and sustainability, with participating institutions at its 23rd edition, which opened yesterday, showcasing traditional environmental practices that reflect Emirati society’s awareness of the value of resources and the importance of preserving them, alongside the use of modern technologies and solutions to improve resource efficiency and support the transition to a circular economy.

In this context, Tadweer Group is showcasing, through its “Legacy of Sustainability” experience, the connection between environmental protection, responsible resource use and Emirati heritage. The experience highlights the deeply rooted values of environmental responsibility and mindful resource use embedded in the UAE’s heritage, while offering visitors a range of interactive and educational experiences that present traditional sustainability values in a contemporary way.

Tadweer Group is participating in the exhibition for the first time with a dedicated pavilion at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28th August to 6th September 2026, while also sponsoring the “Environmental Conservation and Cultural Heritage” sector through its “Legacy of Sustainability” experience.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the 23rd edition of ADIHEX, Etienne Petit, CEO of Tadweer Group, said sustainability is not new to the UAE, but is deeply rooted in the country’s heritage. He explained that earlier generations understood the value of every resource and lived with respect for nature through reuse, repair and mindful consumption.

He added, “Through our ‘Legacy of Sustainability’ experience, Tadweer Group is bringing these values into today’s context, demonstrating how our heritage can guide modern resource management, support the transition to a circular economy and help build a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi and future generations.”

He also noted that Tadweer Group’s participation in ADIHEX reflects its commitment to recycling and reusing resources, promoting modern behaviours that help preserve resources, recover their value and reduce waste, ultimately supporting a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Petit noted that Tadweer Group is using the exhibition to highlight its broader transformation from waste management to resource management, including investments in advanced material recovery facilities.

He said the Group recently awarded the contract to develop Abu Dhabi’s first advanced material recovery facility to Urbaser, a global leader in environmental solutions. The facility will have an annual processing capacity of 400,000 tonnes.

“These initiatives form part of an integrated model that combines infrastructure, technology, strategic partnerships and community participation,” Petit said, noting that they support the ambition to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfills by 2031 and contribute to building a circular waste management system in the emirate.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said the Group’s key message to exhibition visitors is that “every resource has value, and every individual has a role in preserving it.”

He explained that while infrastructure and technology are essential components of the circular economy, the success of this system also depends on community awareness and active participation.