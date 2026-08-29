Jordanian industrial exports to UAE rise 29% in H1, increasing by around JD45 million

AMMAN, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian industrial exports to the UAE grew by 29% during the first half of this year, with the increase reaching around JD45 million, as total exports from Jordan’s industrial sector rose by 8.9% to JD 4.4 billion.

Statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed that export growth extended to several key markets in addition to the UAE. Exports to China increased by 70%, Switzerland by 204%, Iraq by 16%, and European Union countries by 37%.

By sector, chemical industries and cosmetics led export growth, with exports reaching JD1.042 billion, up 11.4%, followed by construction industries, which recorded 82.1% growth, as well as mining, engineering and information technology, and food industries.

Garments and related products continued to top the list of exported products, with exports valued at JD806 million, followed by fertilisers and jewellery.