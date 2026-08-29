Explosions, gunfire at Niger's Niamey airport, presidency perimeter

NIAMEY, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sustained gunfire and explosions rang out across several areas of Niger's capital, Niamey, early ‌Saturday morning, with the cause not immediately clear, Reuters reported.

It marked the third time that the city, and specifically a complex housing the international airport and a military airbase, had experienced major unrest this year.

Bana Wagana Ibrahim, a member of ​Niger's Bureau of the Consultative Council and a deputy in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Parliament, said on Facebook ​that attackers had targeted the military airbase, known as Base 101, but that security forces had regained control.

"Another cowardly attack on Base 101 and once again our defence and security forces ensured ... Situation under control," Ibrahim wrote.