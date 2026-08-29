ADIBF highlights Balkans’ literary heritage as Guest of Honour

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) welcomed the Balkans as its Guest of Honour, reflecting the Fair’s commitment to embracing a wide range of human experiences and strengthening cultural dialogue among nations.

Shining a spotlight on the culture of the Balkans, the book fair showcases one of Europe’s most diverse and creative regions, known for its literary, intellectual and artistic heritage, which has contributed to shaping the global cultural landscape.

The Balkans region, located in South-Eastern Europe, encompasses countries that have, over centuries, formed a cultural space rich in human experiences, languages, literature and the arts. This diversity of the region has produced a distinctive creative synthesis that transformed cultural differences into sources of inspiration. As a result, the region has produced literary and intellectual works that have left a significant mark on our collective memory.

Hosting the Balkans at the Fair provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore a remarkable literary and intellectual legacy. This features renowned figures who have made significant contributions to world literature, particularly Ivo Andrić, winner of the 1961 Nobel Prize in Literature. He is the author of The Bridge on the Drina, a masterful social and documentary narrative.

The Balkans' legacy also encompasses music, visual arts, architecture and folklore. This region serves as a living example of creative cultural interaction, with historical cities, traditional markets and cultural centres bringing together multiple civilisational influences to form a cultural mosaic that reflects the richness of human experience and the ability for innovation and renewal.

This aligns with the bookfair’s role as a global platform for cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange. The ADIBF does not merely showcase the latest publications; it evolves into a space where cultures converge, intellectual experiences are explored, and mutual understanding is strengthened through the soft power of knowledge and creativity.

From a strategic perspective, showcasing the culture of the Balkans at the book fair provides a unique opportunity to broaden its international presence and enhance partnerships with cultural and literary institutions in South East Europe. Additionally, this opens new avenues for collaboration in translation, publishing and cultural exchange, allowing new literary voices to be discovered and introduced to Arab readers. This enriches translation efforts and fosters deeper cross‑cultural understanding.

In this context, the participation of the Republic of North Macedonia reflects an aspect of the cultural exchange that the hosting seeks to foster, while providing a broader platform for showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

The Guest of Honour presents a powerful model of how culture can build bridges between nations transcending borders and differences. In Abu Dhabi, various human experiences converge around shared values with creativity, knowledge and openness being among the most important.

The distinguished presence of the Balkans at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reaffirms the fair’s position as a global platform that brings cultures together, reaffirming the fact that books remain the most profound means of fostering understanding among people.