Government of Uzbekistan awards Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi 35th Independence Anniversary Badge of Honour

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan has honoured Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), with the “35th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan” Badge of Honour, pursuant to a decree issued by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The recognition acknowledges her contributions to international cooperation, environmental protection, sustainable natural resource management and climate action.

Dr. Alzaabi received the distinction during an official ceremony in Uzbekistan on 28 August, where it was presented by Aziz Abdukhakimov, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The occasion also included a visit to the Eco Police exhibition and attendance at the graduation ceremony of its members.

The recognition follows an earlier honour bestowed on Dr. Alzaabi in Uzbekistan. In June 2025, she received the “Tabiat Himoyachisi” (“Nature Protector”) Badge for her contributions to environmental sustainability, scientific cooperation and sustainable agriculture in arid and saline environments.

Presented on Emirati Women’s Day, the latest distinction also reflects the growing international presence and contribution of Emirati women across science, innovation, sustainability and international cooperation.

Dr. Alzaabi said, “I am deeply honoured by this recognition and receiving it on Emirati Women’s Day makes it especially meaningful. The progress, leadership and international presence of Emirati women reflect a national vision that has consistently invested in their capabilities and created opportunities for them to lead, contribute and make an impact at home and around the world.”

She added, “I extend my profound appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership and to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for their continued support in advancing the role and contribution of Emirati women across all fields. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for this honour, and to our partners for their trust and collaboration. This recognition reflects what long-term partnerships can achieve when science, expertise and shared commitment come together to address environmental and climate challenges and create lasting impact for communities.”

The recognition comes as cooperation between ICBA and Uzbekistan enters a new phase, marked by the renewal of the accreditation of ICBA’s Regional Office for Central Asia and the Caucasus in Tashkent, alongside the expansion of joint programmes and projects in sustainable agriculture, natural resource management and capacity development.

Since assuming leadership of ICBA in 2022, Dr. Alzaabi has worked to expand the Center’s regional partnerships and strengthen the link between research and innovation, national priorities and development needs. Her approach places particular emphasis on capacity development and translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions for countries and communities facing resource scarcity and climate pressures.

In Karakalpakstan, ICBA is working with partners in Uzbekistan, with support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), to advance sustainable agricultural production systems on degraded lands. The initiative also includes an accelerator programme for farmers and agro-entrepreneurs focused on skills development, value chains and market access, with particular attention to empowering women and youth and strengthening their participation in the agricultural sector.