Sharjah-backed Nigeria Arabic poetry forum connects cultures

SHARJAH, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Cultural Affairs Department of the Sharjah Department of Culture, in cooperation with the Charitable Foundation for Teaching and Promoting the Arabic Language in Nigeria, organised the fifth edition of the Arabic Poetry Forum in Nigeria.

Held in Abuja under the theme “Arabic Poetry… A Bridge Between African Civilisations”, the forum brought together poets, intellectuals and academics interested in Arabic language, poetry and literature.

The forum is part of a series of Arabic poetry gatherings held across Africa, reflecting Sharjah’s cultural efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language, support poets and literary talent, and create opportunities for interaction among creatives, academics and those interested in Arabic.

These initiatives contribute to revitalising cultural and literary activity while reinforcing Arabic poetry as a bridge for communication and closer ties between peoples and cultures.

The forum was attended by a number of academic and cultural figures, including Dr Saleh Musa Jibo of the Department of Islamic Studies at Jumeira University in the UAE; Professor Hajar Haroun Khamis, Dean of the Graduate School at Al-Qalam University in Katsina; Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Imam, President of the Academic Association for Arabic Language and Literature in Nigeria; and Professor Maher Haroun Maher, Acting President of the Nigerian Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies, alongside university professors, intellectuals, poets and Arabic-language enthusiasts.

Dr Jibo stressed the importance of poetry in preserving the memory of peoples and expressing their emotions and values. He explained that poetry goes beyond arranging words and adhering to metre and rhyme, becoming a record of peoples’ experiences and a means of expressing their aspirations and values.

He noted that Arabic has played an important role in communication between cultures for centuries, contributing to the transmission of science and knowledge and the preservation of heritage. The continued presence of Arabic poetry in Africa, he added, demonstrates the vitality of the language and its ability to engage with diverse cultural environments.

Jibo praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in supporting Arabic language and literature and sponsoring cultural initiatives that provide opportunities for creatives.

He also commended the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Charitable Foundation for Teaching and Promoting the Arabic Language in Nigeria for their efforts to serve the language and support cultural and literary activity.

The forum reflects growing interest in Arabic poetry in Nigeria and the diversity of literary experiences combining the authenticity of heritage with contemporary issues and experiences. Poetry also provides a space for dialogue and cultural rapprochement between Nigeria and the Arab world.

Dr Omar Adam Mohammed, the forum’s general coordinator, welcomed participants and guests, stressing that the fifth edition builds on a cultural journey that has contributed to developing poetic talent and expanding communication among poets, academics, researchers and Arabic-language enthusiasts in Nigeria.

He said the theme “Arabic Poetry… A Bridge Between African Civilisations” reflects the forum’s vision of making poetry a vehicle for creativity, dialogue and closer ties between peoples. Throughout its history, he noted, Arabic poetry has carried wisdom and values while serving as a platform for expressing human concerns and emotions.

The coordinator thanked the Ruler of Sharjah and the Sharjah Department of Culture for their support for cultural projects and efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Africa and the Arab world.

The event highlights the diversity of Arabic poetic expression in Nigeria and the ability of poetry to convey values, emotions and spiritual themes while remaining connected to the Arab poetic heritage and engaging with the African cultural environment.

Through its successive editions, the Arabic Poetry Forum in Nigeria continues to support poetic and cultural activity, nurture literary talent and broaden communication among poets, intellectuals and researchers. This aligns with Sharjah’s vision of making culture a bridge between peoples, strengthening the presence of Arabic across Africa and supporting new generations of creatives and those interested in Arabic literature.