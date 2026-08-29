Internationally acclaimed content creator Yuji Beleza joins lineup of speakers at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit 2026 has announced that internationally acclaimed content creator Yuji Beleza will join the lineup of speakers participating in the Summit, taking place in Dubai from 15th to 17th September.

His participation reflects the emergence of a new generation of content creators who have redefined the concept of content creation and transformed digital platforms into spaces that transcend borders, cultures and languages.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the upcoming edition of the Summit will bring together more than 400 distinguished speakers from 23 countries.

They will take part in more than 175 panel discussions and interactive sessions, with around 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders expected to be in attendance.

Beleza’s participation is particularly significant given the way his style exemplifies the transformation brought about by social media and digital platforms in amplifying media influence.

He has built a vast digital community spanning multiple continents and cultures. More than 20 million people follow him across major social media platforms, while his YouTube channel has surpassed one billion views, highlighting the global reach achieved by his content. He is also followed by around 7.4 million people on Instagram, while his TikTok audience exceeds 10 million followers.

Beleza’s participation comes as part of the Arab Youth Media Forum, which forms part of the Arab Media Summit, and reflects the Summit’s efforts to showcase pioneering examples of content creation from across the world and offer a comprehensive perspective on the transformations shaping the media landscape.

The Arab Media Summit continues to bring together prominent media personalities, thought leaders, content creators, and influential figures from around the world, in line with its vision of convening in Dubai experiences that represent both the present and future of the industry while fostering dialogue that keeps pace with the rapid shifts filtering through media, technology, and the creator economy.