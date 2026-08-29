ADAFSA participates in ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), as a key partner, is participating in the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (ADIHEX), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 28th August to 6th September 2026.

Under the theme "Our Livestock: Heritage and Food Security," ADAFSA's participation underscores the vital role of livestock as an integral part of Emirati heritage and a key pillar supporting local production, public health, and sustainable food security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It also reflects ADAFSA's commitment to preserving this heritage while advancing a modern, integrated system that safeguards animal health, enhances biosecurity, and increases production efficiency.

Located in Hall 5, Stand No. 5-031, ADAFSA's pavilion offers an engaging and interactive journey that begins with livestock holdings, their data, and the various livestock species, before moving through animal identification and numbering, vaccination programmes, biosecurity frameworks, and veterinary care.

It further highlights feed quality testing, research and development, breed improvement, the adoption of best practices, and the development of national veterinary capabilities, culminating in efforts to boost local production and enhance food security.

The participation showcases the scale of Abu Dhabi's livestock sector, with more than 24,000 livestock holdings accommodating approximately 3.57 million camels, sheep, goats, and cattle.

Each year, ADAFSA administers around 6.6 million vaccine doses to protect livestock against a range of epidemic diseases and provides more than 2.95 million preventive and veterinary treatment services. In addition, its laboratories conduct approximately 478,000 laboratory tests annually, underscoring the extensive scope of its preventive, therapeutic, and diagnostic services.

ADAFSA's pavilion highlights its animal identification, numbering, and vaccination system as essential tools for monitoring herd health, enhancing disease surveillance and control, and supporting preventive health and risk-response programs. Visitors will also be introduced to ADAFSA’s integrated veterinary care system, which encompasses clinics providing therapeutic, preventive, and diagnostic services, as well as the crucial role of veterinarians in the early detection of diseases, delivering appropriate care, and protecting overall animal health.

Through the pavilion's content and awareness activities, ADAFSA seeks to promote the "One Health" concept, which recognizes that human, animal and environmental health are intrinsically linked. It also raises awareness of zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance, as well as measures to prevent them, while encouraging adherence to health and preventive measures that help curb the spread of such diseases, safeguard livestock health, and protect public health.

Regarding animal nutrition, ADAFSA showcases its efforts in feed quality testing and raises awareness of the importance of proper and balanced nutrition in maximising livestock productivity. These efforts also help mitigate the risks associated with non-compliant feed and promote sound animal feeding practices.

The pavilion also features a dedicated space highlighting educational and career pathways in the veterinary field, encouraging students to pursue veterinary medicine and specialise in areas related to animal health and biosecurity. These efforts support the development of qualified national cadres capable of advancing and sustaining Abu Dhabi’s veterinary, regulatory, and research services.

Additionally, the pavilion showcases the role of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in encouraging livestock breeders to adopt best practices, elevate production quality, improve breeds, and foster a culture of innovation and excellence across the agricultural sector.

ADAFSA's participation in the exhibition provides a platform for direct engagement with livestock breeders, stakeholders, students, and members of the broader public. The pavilion enables visitors to have their questions answered, learn about relevant services and procedures, and explore accessible and informative content demonstrating how sound farm management practices directly impact animal health, community safety, and food sustainability.

Furthermore, ADAFSA emphasises that protecting livestock is a shared responsibility requiring integrated efforts among relevant entities, breeders, and the wider community. This collaboration is essential to strengthening the biosecurity system, safeguarding livestock resources for future generations, and advancing the UAE's goals in food security, biosecurity, and sustainable development.

This participation underscores ADAFSA's commitment to building an integrated and sustainable framework for livestock development, enhancing its resilience to future challenges. Furthermore, it establishes Abu Dhabi's position as a leading model in advancing the agricultural sector and achieving sustainable development.