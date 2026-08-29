11 horses to compete for title of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Kazan

KAZAN, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kazan International Racecourse in the Republic of Tatarstan will host the Russia leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow, Sunday 30th August 2026, within the calendar of the 33rd edition, held in conjunction with the 36th National Day Festival of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Cup series is staged in support of plans to develop the Arabian horse racing industry and to sustain the backing of owners and breeders around the world, encouraging them to acquire and breed Arabian horses. This work helps preserve the breed’s authentic heritage, elevate its standing and strengthen its presence at the most significant international festivals and racecourses.

The Russia leg will see the participation of 11 horses representing the elite studs and stables of Russia, competing in the Listed category over a distance of 1,800 metres on dirt, for purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above.

Tersk Stud, Russia’s leading Arabian breeding operation, fields the strongest hand in the race with three runners: Nimbus Tersk (by Barak out of Nochnaia Fialka, trained by Bayramkulov M.), Voskhod Tersk (by Hyyaf Al Khalediah out of Vereika) and Velbot Tersk (by Barak out of Vereika), both trained by Vasilenko V.

Tatneft Company saddles Undertaker (by Benedick out of Ancely), trained by Kappushev M. and ridden by Shegushev A., while owner-trainer combination Kondrashov Y. and Kondrashov A. bring homebred Pafos (by Sunrise Tersk out of Primeta) into contention.

The remaining field is completed by Al Dhahabi, Apperkot, Pokroy, Sabur, Miloslav and Big Prize Siver, representing a broad cross-section of Russia’s Arabian horse owners and breeders.

The Russia leg carries a distinguished record in the history of the Prestigious Cup. Avonmouth was crowned champion in 2018 and 2019, Ackerland won the 2020 edition, Sahar won both the 2021 and 2023 editions, Legioner won the 2022 edition, and Panacea Tersk won the 2024 edition, while Tawfeeq claimed the title of the 2025 edition after a strong competition that was decided at the finish line.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, '‘We are pleased to continue the journey of the Prestigious Cup across global racecourses through the Kazan station, which has achieved distinguished organisational and popular successes over the past years, and has witnessed strong participation from the elite of Russian owners, breeders and studs’'.

He added, '‘The support and patronage of wise leadership represent the fundamental pillar of the global successes achieved by the Cup’s race series, and reinforce our plans aimed at supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders and providing them with the best opportunities to participate and compete in international races’'.

He continued, '‘We are proud of Kazan station’s continuation within the Cup’s agenda, in light of the distinguished relations and fruitful cooperation with the organising authorities in the Republic of Tatarstan, and we look forward to a strong and distinguished race that continues the successes recorded by the Russian station over the past years, and reflects the prestigious standing of the Cup in the world of Arabian horse racing’.'