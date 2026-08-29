13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival introduces younger generations to UAE maritime heritage through interactive workshops

SHARJAH, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to deliver a diverse programme of heritage, cultural, and interactive activities aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the festival will run until August 30 at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn. The festival’s agenda includes educational workshops highlighting the age-old maritime crafts, complemented by the commercial activity at the Maleh Market showcasing the traditional Emirati method of salting and preserving fish, alongside the productive families and local agricultural produce sections.

This year’s edition features an extensive programme of educational and awareness workshops focused on the marine environment and Emirati maritime heritage, in addition to creative activities that present heritage-inspired practices through innovative formats.

Highlights include the “Valuable Fishing” and “Fish Tank” workshops, which pay homage to the Al Maleh and fishing industries, as well as the “Jahal” Workshop, which introduces participants to the traditional craft of making marine pottery.

The programme also introduces creative activities that combine heritage crafts with contemporary design, including “Bag Printing” and “Talli Keychain Making”, alongside “Doll Tank” and “Happy Family Marina” experiences. Together, these initiatives create an interactive learning environment that enables participants to acquire practical skills rooted in the local environment while exploring new ways to reinterpret traditional crafts.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the interactive workshop programme reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s vision of evolving the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival beyond its role as a seasonal economic and heritage event into a sustainable platform that transfers the maritime knowledge and expertise of grandfathers to younger generations through practical and hands-on learning.

The festival’s training programme also includes a workshop titled “Al Samaj Bag” to introduce visitors to traditional seafaring tools and fish-preservation techniques. The programme concludes with the “Precious Pearl” Workshop, which explores the UAE’s rich history of pearl diving.

With each session lasting 30–60 minutes, the workshops are structured to suit the learning needs and age profiles of the target participants. Registration is available daily through a dedicated online platform, enabling participants to select the date and workshop that best suit their interests and schedules.

The workshops are structured around complementary themes designed to deliver a diverse range of learning and development outcomes. One stream focuses on preserving traditional maritime crafts, featuring the rich coastal heritage embodied in “Jahal”, “Al Samaj Bag”, and “The Precious Pearl”, helping pass down the maritime skills of forefathers to younger generations through practical, hands-on learning.

Others blend heritage with modern creative industries, including “Talli Keychain Making” and “Bag Printing”, encouraging younger generations to explore ways of incorporating traditional heritage into contemporary craft practices.

The festival remains open to visitors today with activities continuing until its closing tomorrow, Sunday, 30 August.

The organisers called on the public to explore the festival’s diverse programme of folkloric performances, cultural competitions, and maritime and heritage products, creating an engaging experience that combines entertainment with learning and cultural enrichment.