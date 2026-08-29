Nepal flood death toll hits 626, 2,426 still missing

KATHMANDU, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from Wednesday’s devastating Bhotekoshi flood and subsequent flooding downstream has risen to 626, with 2,426 people still unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The authority’s latest update, issued on Saturday, said 4,451 people had been rescued, while 101 injured people were receiving treatment at hospitals.

A total of 15,224 security personnel have been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations, according to the update.

Police had recovered 616 bodies by 6am on Saturday.