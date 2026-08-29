Indonesia seeks to strengthen halal value chains to boost GDP

JAKARTA, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia is seeking to strengthen its halal value chains to increase the halal industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), Head of the Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency (BPJPH) Ahmad Haikal Hasan said.

Haikal said about 27% of Indonesia's GDP was linked to activities in halal value chains in the third quarter of 2025, underscoring their role in the national economy.

"This shows that halal is not only about certification, but also makes a significant contribution to the national economy," he said in a statement, carried by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

He said the halal industry should no longer be viewed mainly as a matter of certification or Muslim consumer needs, but as part of economic activity spanning production, trade, and investment.

"Halal should not only be understood as food and beverages. That is only a small part. There are still many halal opportunities and potentials that can be developed," Haikal said.

He said strengthening the halal industry should go beyond increasing the number of halal-certified products and include production capacity, trade, investment, job creation, and product competitiveness.

Growing global demand for halal-compliant products and services offers an opportunity for Indonesia, which has a large domestic market, diverse resources, and a growing number of businesses.

"Indonesia must not only become a market. We must become producers. We must use our potential to build industries, create jobs, increase trade and drive economic growth," he said.