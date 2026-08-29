ADIHEX 2026 introduces new family activities

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 is introducing a new range of interactive family activities and experiences that combine entertainment, education and cultural heritage preservation.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 23rd edition of ADIHEX will take place from 28 August to 6 September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event will offer a comprehensive programme designed to give families and children the opportunity to explore authentic Emirati heritage through immersive experiences and interactive activities that strengthen family bonds and instil cultural values in younger generations.

As part of its commitment to delivering an inclusive family experience, the exhibition will feature a variety of educational and creative workshops for children and families, blending learning and entertainment in an engaging environment. Highlights include the Young Hunters & Riders Village, where children can learn about falconry, different falcon species and both traditional and modern falcon hunting techniques.

Visitors can also take part in Arabic Saluki workshops, which introduce the various breeds of Saluki dogs, their care and their use in hunting, alongside practical workshops on Arabian equestrian care, including safe grooming practices and essential equipment. Additional workshops will focus on Emirati hospitality and Al Sadu weaving, as well as the traditions of preparing and serving Arabic coffee. These activities provide participants with valuable insights into various aspects of Emirati heritage and the traditional practices associated with it.

The exhibition will also present a packed programme of live demonstrations and educational experiences for all age groups. These include interactive falcon shows featuring practical training in the fundamentals of talwah (falcon lure handling), an Arabic Saluki hunting simulation competition, hands-on experiences introducing visitors to horses and horsemanship, and guidance on the proper techniques for horse riding. Children will also be able to enjoy educational activities that explore elements of Emirati heritage in a modern and engaging way, helping strengthen their connection to the nation’s identity.

In addition, ADIHEX will host a diverse selection of cultural performances, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a range of equestrian displays, including Tshouleeb performances and competitions for adults and young participants, tent pegging demonstrations using swords and lances, saddle-making workshops, horse grooming demonstrations and expert guidance on horse care. The programme will also feature Japanese cultural performances, including Shoten and Kharsha drumming, live Japanese music performances, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and karate showcases.

Families visiting the exhibition will also be able to follow falcon auctions during the exhibition on 29 and 30 August, and 5 and 6 September. The auctions will feature an elite selection of falcons chosen by a specialised committee responsible for assessing prospective auction entries, examining them at the bird clinic and issuing official bird passports.

The exhibition will also host an Equestrian auction featuring a range of breeds, offering horse enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire some of the finest horses available, including Friesian and Andalusian breeds.

Continuing its role as an interactive educational platform for all members of the family, this year’s edition will host educational sessions, workshops and dedicated morning activities for children. These initiatives are designed to encourage curiosity while enhancing environmental, cultural and heritage awareness, in line with the exhibition’s vision of building connections between generations.

They also contribute to strengthening family cohesion and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and traditions from one generation to the next in an atmosphere that combines learning with enjoyment.

The 2026 edition is set to further strengthen the exhibition’s status as a global platform that brings together heritage, innovation and family entertainment. Visitors can look forward to a comprehensive experience that makes ADIHEX a must-visit destination for families and those interested in culture, hunting, equestrian pursuits and outdoor lifestyles.