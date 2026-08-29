Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club takes lead on opening day of Round 6 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Dubai

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club topped the standings on the opening day of Round 6 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

The No-Gi competition on Saturday featured athletes in the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories, representing clubs and academies from across the UAE. The young athletes produced a high technical standard, showing control, quick decision-making and the ability to adapt to the demands of No-Gi competition.

ADMA finished second, with Palms Sports in third. Round 6 is the final No-Gi event of the championship this season.

The championship gives athletes regular competition and helps clubs identify and develop young talent. It also prepares the next generation of athletes to represent the UAE at regional and international events.

The opening-day competitions were attended by Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, and Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri Board Members of the Federation, along with Federation officials and representatives of partners and sponsors.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran said: “No-Gi competition is a different technical challenge for young athletes. It requires quick reactions, the ability to adapt and good decision-making under pressure. Competing in this format from an early age helps athletes develop their skills and improve step by step.

“The strong participation at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship from clubs and academies shows the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. It also increases the level of competition and gives coaches more opportunities to identify and develop promising athletes.”

Vitor Junior Teixeira, coach at ADMA Academy, said: “When training young athletes, we focus on control, discipline and staying calm because small technical details can change a match within seconds.

“I am pleased with our athletes’ performance and the focus and commitment they showed throughout the competition. Most importantly, their training is helping them become more confident and handle the pressure of competition.”

The stands were filled with families supporting the young athletes throughout the day, showing the important role parents play in encouraging children to progress further in their careers.

Khamis Mubarak Al Mazrouei, father of Matar and Sultan from Wolves Zone MMA Academy, said: “My sons’ first appearance in the championship was a special moment for our family. I was happy to see them compete with confidence and enthusiasm. The real benefit is what they learn from the experience, including commitment, respect for their opponents and the ability to handle pressure. These values encourage us to continue supporting them throughout their sporting journey.”

Sarah Al Haddad, mother of Sari and Abdulsalam Mohamed from Shabab Al Ahli Club, said: “Jiu-jitsu has made a clear difference in my children’s development. It has helped them become more disciplined and confident. It has also taught them to remain calm in victory and defeat and stay focused under pressure.”

Matar Al Shamsi of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club won gold in the Under-12 Grey Belt 50kg division. He said: “I am very happy with the result. I stayed focused in every match and tried to use what I learned in training. No-Gi competition requires quick decisions, and this win will motivate me to keep training, improve and achieve better results in future championships.”

Round 6 concludes on Sunday with the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions, when the season’s final No-Gi standings will be decided.