ADB responds to Nepal floods with $5 million grant

KATHMANDU, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $5 million emergency grant to fund urgent rescue and relief operations after devastating floods and debris flows struck communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems on 26 August.

The disaster has caused widespread loss of life, injuries, displacement, and severe damage to homes, infrastructure, and essential services in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts. The Government of Nepal has declared the affected areas disaster crisis-affected zones and is leading large-scale response operations. Search and rescue operations and assessments of the damage and community needs are continuing.

The grant, financed through ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will help pay for search and rescue equipment, medical supplies, food, safe drinking water, temporary shelter, sanitation and hygiene supplies, debris clearance, emergency stabilization work, and logistical support.