EU agri-food trade surplus increased in first half of 2026

BRUSSELS, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- EU agri-food trade continued to perform strongly in the first half of 2026, according to the latest EU agri-food trade report, with a trade surplus of €23.9 billion, €1.4 billion higher than in the same period in 2025. In June 2026, EU agri-food product exports totalled €20.3 billion, marking a 5% increase compared with the previous month and 6% above June 2025.

Cumulative exports reached €117.2 billion between January and June 2026, a 2% decrease compared with the first half of 2025, mainly driven by lower export values for cocoa products, pigmeat and olive oil. At the same time, cumulative exports to Egypt increased by €278 million (+28%) year-on-year, driven mainly by wheat, while exports to India rose by €174 million (+26%) and those to Ukraine by €247 million (+12%).

By contrast, exports to the United Arab Emirates declined by €395 million (-25%), reflecting disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Exports of spirits and liqueurs increased by €405 million (+10%) while exports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices saw the largest decrease in value.

Cumulative imports in the January-June 2026 period reached €93.4 billion, down €3.6 billion (-4%) year-on-year. This decrease was primarily due to lower import values for cocoa. Among product categories, imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices fell by €3.6 billion (-17%), while cereal imports declined by €715 million (-15%). By contrast, imports of fruit and nuts increased by €503 million (+3%).