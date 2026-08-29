UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over victims of floods and landslides

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People’s Republic of China over the victims of floods and landslides near Tibet, close to its border with Nepal, which resulted in a number of deaths and missing people, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the People’s Republic of China and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.