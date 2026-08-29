With over 50,000 people in attendance, Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Palestinian community in celebrating their culture, heritage and success stories in UAE

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Abeer AlRamahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE, the “Emirates Loves Palestine” page organised the first edition of its community event celebrating the Palestinian community in the UAE.

Held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, “Emirates Loves Palestine” was organised in partnership with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club and the Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The event attracted more than 50,000 people from the Palestinian community, the Emirati community and UAE residents, in an atmosphere that celebrated Palestinian culture and heritage and reflected the bonds of affection and connection between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "It gives me great pleasure to be with you at this wonderful fraternal gathering, which represents the largest gathering of the Palestinian community in the world, and which clearly embodies the sincere feelings of affection that the United Arab Emirates holds for Palestine and its brotherly people."

He added: "In this gathering, which expresses the UAE's love for Palestine, we send together a message of pure support and affection.

The 'UAE Loves Palestine' event also embodies the UAE's approach to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness, and its keenness to provide a welcoming community environment for the various communities residing on its soil… For decades, the UAE has hosted a Palestinian community that has always been an active and giving part of the fabric of its society, and its sons and daughters have contributed effectively to the march of development and progress across various sectors."

He said: "The UAE has always stood by you, and the UAE remains firmly committed to continuing its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, placing support for our brothers and the relief of their suffering at the forefront of its priorities, and at the heart of its diplomatic and humanitarian actions."

He affirmed: "The UAE has emerged as the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and has set a distinguished example of solidarity and mutual support, reflecting its historic and steadfast commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them at various levels."

He added: “On this occasion, I also extend my thanks to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the United Arab Emirates, to the Emirati Palestinian Friendship Club, and to the Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, for their sponsorship of this celebration and their efforts in making it a success.”

He said: “This gathering confirms that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and Palestine are deeply rooted and ever renewing relations, resting on firm fraternal bonds between the two peoples, and on a shared belief in the values of peace, coexistence, and human solidarity… We are certain that today's gathering represents a new link in a continuous chain of meetings and events that strengthen these bonds, and that embody the love, mutual support, and solidarity that unite the two brotherly peoples.”

The event featured a diverse cultural, artistic and heritage programme, including songs, music, folk performances and traditional showcases that reflected the richness of Palestinian heritage and the diversity of its cultural and artistic expression.

A number of Palestinian artists took part in the event, including Mohammed Assaf and comedian Imad Farajin, alongside a distinguished group of cultural and community figures. Together, they shared with the audience a vibrant celebration of Palestinian culture and its deep civilisational and human legacy.

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore different aspects of Palestinian heritage through dedicated sections for traditional food, heritage displays, crafts and home-based projects by members of the community, as well as a range of community activities and artistic performances designed for families and individuals.

The event embodied the deep-rooted social and human ties between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples. It also provided a community platform for Palestinians in the UAE to introduce their culture, heritage and contributions within a society that celebrates cultural diversity and upholds the values of tolerance, coexistence and human connection.

The event was organised in cooperation with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club, which works to strengthen community and cultural engagement between the two peoples and support initiatives that showcase Palestinian culture and heritage. The Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates also supported the event as part of its role in strengthening connections among Palestinian business leaders and entrepreneurs in the UAE, and highlighting their economic and social contributions.

The event also honoured a number of prominent Palestinian figures in recognition of their contributions, achievements and role in serving the community, while highlighting the success stories of members of the Palestinian community in the UAE.

The honourees included Dr. Nader Darwich,Founder, Knee & Sports Medicine Center & Consultant Orthopaedic and Knee Surgeon, Qusay Mohamed Ahmed Al Ghusain, Businessman & Board Member, Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, Dr. Abeer Ismail Mohamed Al-Najjar, Professor of Media & Journalism, American University of Sharjah, Eng. Ahmad Adnan Zaki Saffarini, Chairman, Adnan Saffarini Engineering Consultants, Eng. Fares Moh'd Said Mustafa Abubaker, Engineer – SEE Institute, Eng. Fouad Abdulhadi Mohammed Mashal, CEO, Al Barakah International Investment Group, Salam Ezzat Hussein Abu Shihab, Journalist & Media Professional, Al Khaleej, and Farouk Khalil Hafez Toukan, Chairman, Target Jordan Palestine Securities.

Coinciding with “Emirates Loves Palestine” in Dubai, the Gaza Strip hosted “Palestine Loves the UAE” in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, celebrating the humanitarian ties between the two peoples and Palestinian culture and heritage.

The Dubai event featured a live broadcast from Gaza, connecting attendees at Dubai Exhibition Centre with Palestinians in the Strip in a scene that reflected the depth of the human bonds between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples.

Members of the Palestinian community are an active part of the UAE’s diverse social fabric, contributing across economic, cultural and social fields and strengthening the ties of friendship, cooperation and communication between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples.

“Emirates Loves Palestine” reflects the UAE’s approach to celebrating the communities that live on its land, recognising their cultures and contributions, and reinforcing a society built on tolerance, openness and respect for cultural diversity. It further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global model for coexistence and communication among peoples and cultures.