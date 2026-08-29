'Emirates Loves Palestine' participants celebrate UAE success stories

DUBAI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Members of the Palestinian community celebrated their culture, heritage, and success stories in the UAE during the "Emirates Loves Palestine" event at Expo City Dubai, which drew more than 50,000 visitors.

Abeer Al Ramahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the event represents a message of love and solidarity from the UAE to Palestine and its people.

She affirmed that the Palestinian community holds deep appreciation and loyalty to the UAE, where they have found opportunities to work and succeed, adding that Palestine reciprocates the love and commitment shown by the Emirates.

Hamood Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, expressed delight at attending the event alongside members of the Palestinian community, emphasising that the gatherings reflect the strong ties of brotherhood between both peoples.

Zahr Al Najjar, manager of the "Emirates Loves Palestine" digital community platform, expressed pride at seeing thousands gather for the inaugural event. She noted that the occasion provided a comprehensive cultural experience featuring Palestinian heritage, art, theater, and traditional markets, creating an atmosphere that made attendees feel at home.

Majd Naji, Founder and CEO of Liberty Dental Clinic and a strategic partner in the Dubai Health Tourism Council, shared his happiness at participating in the event. He highlighted the presence of attendees of various nationalities, as well as visitors from outside the UAE, who came together to express their support and celebrate Palestinian culture.