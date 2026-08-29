Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, which opened on Friday, 28 August at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and runs until 6 September under the theme "A Legacy of Pride".

The 23rd edition of the exhibition is the largest in its history in terms of space and number of participants, with wide participation from exhibitors and local and international brands.

During the visit, H.H. toured several national and international pavilions, viewing the latest products and technologies in the hunting, equestrian, falconry and outdoor activities sectors, alongside initiatives and projects promoting innovation, sustainability and the preservation of the environment and cultural heritage.

H.H. said: "The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition continues to reinforce its global standing as a leading platform for preserving cultural heritage. This remarkable success would not have been possible without the boundless support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that has given the exhibition a prominent regional and international standing and made it a successful model combining authenticity, modernity and innovation."

He added: "The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition embodies Abu Dhabi's pioneering role in preserving heritage and culture, and we take pride in this role, which contributes to safeguarding our national heritage — an important bridge of communication between generations, as well as a means of bringing peoples and different cultures closer together."

H.H. also met with a number of local and international exhibitors and was briefed on the latest innovations and products showcased by participating companies and institutions, as well as their contribution to advancing the hunting, equestrian and heritage sectors.

H.H. commended the exhibition's continued year-on-year growth and the prominent international standing it has achieved, making it a global platform that brings together experts, specialists, enthusiasts and decision-makers from around the world, and contributing to Abu Dhabi's position as a global capital for heritage, falconry and equestrianism.

H.H. was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group and a number of officials from various sectors.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club. This year, for the first time, ADIHEX takes place over ten consecutive days, reflecting the accelerating growth of the event and the increasing interest from exhibitors and visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 continues to offer a packed programme of heritage, cultural and family events, alongside live shows, interactive activities and specialist auctions that attract enthusiasts and hobbyists from around the world.