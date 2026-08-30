Indonesia targets US$521 billion sports industry to boost economic growth

JAKARTA, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesian Investment and Downstreaming Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani said the development of the sports industry has significant potential to drive national economic growth.

"The sports industry has enormous potential and can bring this economic sector to a higher level. The impact is not limited to the cities hosting such activities but extends to the economy as a whole, including tourism and other industries," Roeslani said in an official statement, carried by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

According to Roeslani, his ministry has strengthened coordination with the Youth and Sports Ministry to open up investment opportunities in the sports industry, which is estimated to be worth US$521 billion, or about Rp8,000 trillion.

The two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on synergy in risk-based business licensing and investment development in the sports sector on Friday.

Through the cooperation, the government seeks to create more effective licensing services while expanding investment opportunities across sports-related sectors.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir said the sports industry has substantial and continuously growing economic value. This potential presents an opportunity for Indonesia to develop the sports industry alongside supporting sectors such as sports tourism.

"The sports industry is worth around US$521 billion, or about Rp8,000 trillion, and is growing 8 percent annually, higher than the economic growth of many countries. That does not yet include sports tourism, which is worth nearly US$600 billion and is also growing significantly," Thohir said.