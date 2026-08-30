NASA, SpaceX adjust Crew-13 launch date

WASHINGTON, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA and SpaceX are adjusting the launch date for the agency’s Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station to address an oxidizer leak on Dragon’s propulsion system which was detected during standard prelaunch spacecraft processing.

Joint NASA and SpaceX teams are performing additional tests and data review and will complete any necessary rework prior to launch. A new target date will be announced once available.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively.

They will be joined by CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, who will serve as mission specialists.