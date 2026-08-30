FNRC, JSW Cement agree to expand building materials industry with new 1.65 MTPA grinding unit

FUJAIRAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) and JSW Cement signed a contract to establish and operate a new cement grinding unit in Al Tawyeen with an annual production capacity of 1.65 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The expansion positions Fujairah as a major production hub for the region while aligning with critical shifts across the UAE's industrial landscapes.

The project, which is expected to be implemented over a period of approximately 15 months, includes the establishment of a dedicated unit for the production of ordinary Portland cement, along with supporting utilities and infrastructure. The project will contribute to enhancing the production capacity of the building materials sector and supporting the growth of industrial investments in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The project reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to make optimal use of natural resources, expand the base of development projects, and strengthen the industrial sector in support of sustainable economic development in the emirate.

Engineer Ali Qasim, Director General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, said that the signing of the contract represents an important step in supporting industrial investment in the Emirate of Fujairah. He noted that it reflects the Corporation’s commitment to attracting and enabling high-quality projects that generate added value for the local economy and adhere to the best environmental and technical practices, in line with the emirate’s efforts to maximize the utilization of its resources and develop its industrial sector.

He said the expansion project represents a significant addition to the industrial sector, as it will enhance production capabilities and support the building materials market in the UAE and the wider region. He also highlighted the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation’s continued efforts to support strategic projects that strike a balance between economic development and the preservation of natural resources, paving the way for a sustainable industrial future.

GSW Cement expressed its appreciation for the support and cooperation provided by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, affirming that the project will help meet growing market demand and enhance production efficiency through the utilization of locally produced clinker.

The expansion project comes in response to growing demand for cement in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, alongside urban growth and the expansion of infrastructure and construction projects. It will also contribute to improving supply chain efficiency and supporting the sustainability of the building materials sector.

At the same time, the project strengthens the position of the Emirate of Fujairah as an attractive destination for industrial and mining investments. It supports the emirate’s efforts to expand development projects and maximize the utilization of available resources, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector and supporting sustainable economic growth at both the local and regional levels.