CBUAE participates in G20 Meetings in the United States

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is participating in the Fourth G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting and the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, taking place in Asheville, North Carolina, United States, from 29th August to 1st September 2026, under the United States’ G20 Presidency for 2026.

The CBUAE delegation is led by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, and includes Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Head of International Relations, and Maryam Abdulla Alzaabi, Manager, Multilateral Affairs.

The meetings are expected to address a number of priority topics on the G20 agenda, including current global economic developments, monetary policy, economic growth, financial literacy, and efforts to combat fraud and scams.

The CBUAE’s participation reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international monetary and financial cooperation, exchanging expertise and best practices, and contributing actively to international dialogue on key issues and developments in the global financial landscape.