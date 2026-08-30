RTA awards two contracts for Al Meydan Street Development Project worth AED1.1 billion

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded two contracts for Al Meydan Street Development Project, one of RTA’s key strategic projects to enhance Dubai’s main road network, at a total cost of AED 1.161 billion.

Given the scale of the project, the works have been divided into two contracts to accelerate delivery, realise traffic and development benefits, strengthen the road network’s readiness to accommodate future growth, and support urban development and development projects across the emirate.

The project includes the development of several key intersections along Al Meydan Street through the construction of 3,700 metres of bridges and 17 kilometres of roads, in addition to cycling tracks that will enhance connectivity with the existing cycling network.

The project will serve a number of residential and development areas with a combined population of more than 500,000 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said, “RTA continues to deliver strategic projects to develop Dubai’s road network, guided by the leadership’s vision, which regards investment in infrastructure as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development, enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading global city in which to live, work and invest.

“RTA follows a proactive approach to planning and delivery, focused on developing an integrated and highly efficient road network that keeps pace with urban, population and economic growth and delivers high levels of traffic flow and mobility flexibility. This contributes positively to quality of life and supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

He added, “Al Meydan Street is one of Dubai’s key strategic corridors, running parallel to and supporting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The project will strengthen connectivity across the main road network, provide alternative routes that improve traffic distribution, enhance traffic flow, and increase mobility efficiency between key areas.

“It will also raise the capacity of north–south traffic corridors by 18% and reduce travel time from Al Manama Street and Dubai–Al Ain Road to Umm Suqeim Street from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, an improvement of 66%. The project will also support the emirate’s rapid urban growth.”

He explained that Al Meydan Street Development Project is one of RTA’s key strategic projects to enhance the efficiency of Dubai’s main road network. As a parallel and supporting corridor to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, it will strengthen connectivity between several key residential and development areas.

He added that the project forms part of a comprehensive vision to develop Dubai’s strategic road corridors, improve traffic flow, increase network capacity, and deliver sustainable traffic solutions that keep pace with the emirate’s comprehensive development, while supporting urban expansion and current and future development projects.

Al Tayer noted that, given the scale of Al Meydan Street Development Project and the diversity of its engineering components, the works have been divided into two contracts to accelerate implementation and delivery while preserving the project’s overall integration. This approach will help maximise the traffic and development benefits of Al Meydan Street, which is of particular strategic importance as a parallel and supporting corridor to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, while also linking several key areas.

The project will strengthen connectivity between the main road corridors, improve traffic distribution across the network, and enhance mobility between the north and south of the emirate.

Al Meydan Street Development Project extends from its intersection with First Al Khail Street to Umm Suqeim Street, passing through several key roads, including Al Khail Road, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Marabea’ Street. The project also includes the development of Al Marabea’ Street up to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The first contract covers the development of Al Meydan Street from its intersection with Latifa bint Hamdan Street to Umm Suqeim Street, together with the development of Al Marabea’ Street from Dubai Hills to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, over a total length of approximately 14 kilometres.

The scope includes upgrading the intersection of Al Marabea’ Street and Al Meydan Street into a grade-separated interchange with four lanes in each direction. The interchange will comprise bridges extending 1,600 metres in total, with a combined capacity of 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions. It will provide free-flow movement in all directions and establish a direct connection between Umm Suqeim Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

The project also includes a direct connection between Al Marabea’ Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with three lanes in each direction and a combined capacity of 7,800 vehicles per hour. In addition, a 700-metre elevated link will be constructed on Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Nad Al Hamar Street to serve the residential areas of Nad Al Sheba, improve accessibility, and strengthen connectivity with Dubai’s main road network.

The second contract covers the development of Al Meydan Street from its intersection with First Al Khail Street, through Al Khail Road, to its intersection with Muscat Street. It also includes approximately 2 kilometres of new surface roads linking Al Meydan Street with Latifa bint Hamdan Street, enhancing integration across the road network, strengthening connectivity between key corridors, and improving traffic flow between residential and development areas.

The contract includes surface improvements at the intersection of Al Khail Road and the collector road towards Ras Al Khor Street, as well as converting the signalised intersection of Al Meydan Street and Muscat Street into a multi-level grade-separated interchange that will provide free-flow movement in all directions.

The interchange will comprise bridges extending 1,400 metres in total, with four lanes in each direction and a combined capacity of up to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The contract also includes an integrated cycling network and underpasses beneath Al Meydan Street to ensure continuity of cycling routes and connect them with the existing network, supporting sustainable mobility and providing safe, integrated mobility options.

Al Meydan Street Development Project forms part of RTA’s integrated strategy to develop Dubai’s strategic road corridors. It directly complements the recently awarded Latifa bint Hamdan Street Development Project, with the two projects together forming an interconnected traffic network linking some of the emirate’s key arterial roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. This integration will improve traffic flow, strengthen connectivity between residential and development areas, and provide highly efficient alternative routes that support the sustainability of the road network.

Together, the two projects will further enhance connectivity between key corridors, improve traffic distribution across the network, and strengthen infrastructure readiness to accommodate Dubai’s continued urban and population growth. They will also support current and future developments across the areas they serve, including Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai District One, Al Barari, and communities along Al Meydan Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street, with a combined population of more than 500,000. This will be achieved through an integrated, highly efficient road network capable of accommodating anticipated traffic growth and providing sustainable mobility solutions.

RTA recently commenced works on the 12-kilometre Latifa bint Hamdan Street Development Project, which will form a new strategic corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Emirates Road via Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The project includes seven bridges extending 2,300 metres in total and eight tunnels extending 900 metres, enhancing traffic flow and improving the efficiency of the road network. The new corridor will have a capacity of approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, while daily trips are expected to exceed 130,000.

The project will also reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road by 54%, from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.