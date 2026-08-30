UAE President issues decision to establish National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technologies

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decision to establish the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technologies.

The programme builds an integrated national pathway that links education, research and development, and talent-building with the UAE's strategic and advanced industries. It strengthens the country's readiness for the future through an institutional system that supports innovation, competitiveness, and national sovereignty in vital, priority sectors.

The programme forms part of a broader national push to build an education and research system that keeps pace with rapid scientific and technological change, and to direct the outcomes of education, research, and development toward the fields that serve the state's needs and its industrial and development priorities. It focuses on investing in promising national talent, building a base of specialists in science and advanced technologies, and preparing them for future disciplines that strengthen the country's industrial capabilities and the competitiveness of Emirati products in strategic, priority sectors, while reinforcing national sovereignty within them.

The decision establishes the Higher Committee for the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technologies, which will set strategic direction and provide overall oversight of the programme and its tracks. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, serving as Deputy Chairman. Its members include Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Managing Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs; Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the UAE President for Strategic Affairs; and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.

The Higher Committee approves the programme's key directions, priorities, policies, and initiatives. It sets the programme's budget in line with applicable legislation, issues the decisions and directives needed to support implementation, and tracks progress against the programme's objectives and national impact. It reports results and development recommendations to the UAE President and the Prime Minister to strengthen the programme's performance and long-term sustainability.

The programme strengthens national industrial capabilities and the competitiveness of Emirati products in strategic and vital sectors by connecting research capabilities, educational institutions, and innovation centres to industrial priorities. This connection drives the development of technical solutions that can be manufactured, scaled, and exported, with a direct impact on the UAE's standing in science and advanced technology. The programme includes six key tracks in its first phase: Technical Education and National Talent, National Service, Flagship Initiative, Global Challenge, Global Talent Attraction, and Technical Research and Innovation. Additional tracks may be added as the programme develops and as the UAE President issues further directives.

The decision also forms an Executive Committee for the programme, operating under the Higher Committee's supervision and chaired by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. The Executive Committee reviews and approves the plans, programmes, policies, and initiatives proposed for the programme and its tracks, then submits them to the Higher Committee for approval. It also reviews the programme's budget and that of its tracks, oversees implementation of approved items, and tracks progress across the tracks in coordination with the relevant entities across the state.

The decision further establishes an office for the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technologies. The office coordinates with track leaders to prepare plans, programmes, policies, and initiatives, and ensures they remain integrated and consistent. It tracks implementation of approved initiatives and issues periodic reports on progress, delivery, and performance. The office also builds and manages relevant local and international partnerships, and provides administrative, technical, logistical, and organisational support across the programme's committees and tracks.