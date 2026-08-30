Dubai International Marine Club gears up for new season with Al Shindagha and Atlantis Races

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) is preparing to resume its sporting activities with the start of the 2026–2027 season, highlighted by the Al Shindagha and Atlantis traditional sailing dhow races in September. At the same time, Victory Team will continue its campaign in the UIM F1H2O World Championship, with the next round scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China, later in the month.

The Club will open its domestic calendar for the new season with the Al Shindagha Traditional Dhow Sailing Race for the 22ft category, scheduled to take place on either September 12 or 13 off the coast of Dubai, marking the return of marine competitions to Dubai waters following the summer break.

The race will launch a packed programme for the Club throughout the new season, as DIMC continues its commitment to traditional and local marine racing and the preservation of the UAE’s rich maritime heritage, alongside organising and hosting a wide range of modern marine sports competitions and events.

September’s action will continue with the Atlantis Traditional Dhow Sailing Race for the 43ft category, scheduled for either September 26 or 27 in Dubai waters. The event will mark the second stop on the domestic calendar, with strong participation expected from skippers, sailors and boat owners.

The Club is working closely with various government entities and strategic partners to finalise the organisational and technical preparations for both races, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security for participants. Preparations also include determining the race courses, monitoring marine and weather conditions, and ensuring the readiness of all organisational and technical committees.

Alongside the start of the domestic season, Victory Team will continue to represent the UAE and Dubai on the international stage through its participation in the UIM F1H2O World Championship. The team will travel to China for the Shanghai round, scheduled to take place from September 25 to 27.

The Shanghai event represents the next chapter in Victory Team’s World Championship campaign, with the team aiming to maintain its strong challenge and deliver results that further enhance its distinguished record and the global standing of UAE marine sports.

Led by Shaun Torrente, Victory Team currently tops the overall World Championship standings following his victory at the Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix last month.

The overlap between Victory Team’s international campaign and the staging of domestic races in Dubai reflects the diversity of Dubai International Marine Club’s activities, combining the preservation of the UAE’s traditional marine racing heritage with a strong competitive presence at the highest level of international powerboat racing.

Mohammed Hareb, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Marine Club, said the Club is looking forward to another season filled with sporting activity and success, supported by the continued backing enjoyed by marine sports in the UAE.

“As we begin the new sporting season, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to our wise leadership for its continued support and the great attention given to sport in general and marine sports in particular. This support has been the cornerstone of the successes and achievements we have accomplished and continues to inspire us to move forward and achieve even more in a manner befitting the stature of Dubai and the UAE,” Hareb said.

“We also extend our appreciation to government entities and all our strategic partners for their continued cooperation with the Club and the tremendous efforts they make to ensure that our races and events are organised to the highest standards of safety, security and operational excellence. This partnership remains an essential element in the continued success of the Club’s events year after year.”

Hareb added: “We are looking forward to a strong start to the new season with the Al Shindagha 22ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race and the Atlantis 43ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race. Both events reflect the deep connection between the UAE community and the sea while helping preserve our maritime heritage. We expect highly competitive racing and outstanding participation from skippers and sailors.”

He also stressed that the Club’s activities extend beyond organising domestic events.

“The start of our domestic season coincides with Victory Team’s continued campaign in the UIM F1H2O World Championship. We look forward to seeing the team maintain its strong presence and challenge for the best possible results in the Shanghai round,” he said.

Dubai International Marine Club has completed its preparations for the 2026–2027 season, which features a diverse calendar of marine races, championships and events. The programme forms part of the Club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position on the global marine sports map and consolidate its status as a leading destination for hosting and organising major sporting events, while continuing to support UAE athletes and teams in international competitions.