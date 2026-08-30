SEWA upgrades water network in Al Baradi 7, Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is continuing work on a project to replace and upgrade the water network in Al Baradi 7, Khorfakkan. The project involves replacing existing AC water pipes with modern GRE pipes over a total length of approximately 6,000 metres. The project is part of SEWA’s plans to develop water infrastructure and improve the efficiency and sustainability of distribution networks in Khorfakkan. It is scheduled for completion by the end of October 2026.

Engineer Saud Abdulaziz, Director of SEWA’s Khorfakkan Department, said the project forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to modernise water networks and improve their operational efficiency. Replacing ageing pipes will enhance network reliability, reduce the likelihood of faults and leaks, and improve the efficiency of water transmission and distribution. This will help ensure continuity of water supplies and enhance the network’s readiness to meet the area’s current and future needs.

He noted that work is progressing according to the project’s schedule, with approximately 2,278 metres of the replacement works completed so far. The project represents an important addition to Khorfakkan’s water infrastructure and supports SEWA’s continued plans to develop networks, enhance their efficiency and sustainability, and provide reliable, high-quality water services to beneficiaries.