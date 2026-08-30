Abu Dhabi Awards Meylas celebrates Emirati heritage at special craft workshop during ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Awards Meylas today hosted a special workshop, held in partnership with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, one of the leading initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent, during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, taking place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

In a session titled Crafting Goodness: Heritage in Our Hands, a number of participants were engaged to learn about traditional Emirati crafts, as well as the skills and know-how involved in creating them. Attendees also took part in a hands-on workshop to create products, inspired by Emirati heritage, local culture and the environment with a contemporary touch.

The session was held in cooperation with the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, which was launched in 2006 to support Emirati artisans both socially and economically, preserves traditional crafts, and enhances the local and global profile of artisanal Emirati products.