KHDA welcomes educators to new academic year, highlighting their role in shaping Dubai’s future

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has welcomed educators across the emirate back for the 2026-27 academic year, recognising their vital role in shaping learners’ lives and advancing Dubai’s ambitions for the future of education.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, hosted a series of virtual town halls that brought together more than 8,000 educators from private schools, early childhood centres, and higher education institutions across Dubai to reflect on their shared purpose, the goals of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, and the opportunities ahead for the sector.

The sessions welcomed returning educators as well as new educators joining Dubai’s education community this academic year, and highlighted the important role educators play as teachers, mentors, caregivers, role models and partners to parents.

During the sessions, she thanked teachers and teaching assistants for the care, patience, and resilience they bring to their profession, particularly during periods of disruption to learning. She also reflected on the impact teachers have not only on what learners know, but on their confidence, character, aspirations and belief in what they can achieve.

During the sessions, Aisha Miran said: “Teaching is one of the most important and noble professions because its impact extends far beyond the classroom. Behind every young person who discovers a talent, finds their confidence, or begins to believe that something greater is possible, there is often an educator who saw that potential first.

“To every educator beginning this academic year in Dubai, thank you for choosing to invest your talent, energy and care in our learners. We have ambitious aspirations for education in Dubai, but strategies and policies alone cannot achieve them; educators bring those ambitions to life every day. I hope Dubai is a place where you feel valued and supported, where you continue to learn and grow, and where you know that you are a partner in shaping the future of education.”

The town halls highlighted the central role of educators in realising the ambitions of E33, Dubai’s long-term strategy to transform education and equip learners with the knowledge, skills, confidence and character to thrive. The strategy recognises educators as key partners in delivering high-quality learning experiences and in building an innovative, inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem.

She also encouraged educators to continue investing in their own professional and personal growth, to learn from Dubai’s diverse education community, and, particularly for those new to the UAE, to deepen their understanding of the country’s culture, heritage and values.

She emphasised the high standards expected of everyone working in Dubai’s education sector, including professionalism, integrity and respect, and a shared responsibility to safeguard learners, support their wellbeing and place their best interests at the centre of education.

As part of the welcome to the new academic year, all educators working at a private school, early childhood centre, or higher education institution in Dubai received a personal welcome letter from Her Excellency, thanking them for being part of Dubai’s education community and inviting them to share their ideas, experiences and perspectives.

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as an international destination for education and teaching talent. The number of teachers working in the emirate’s private education sector has grown by 17.5% over the past three academic years.

The new academic year will also see the launch of the Dubai Educators Council, which will provide educators with a dedicated platform to share their perspectives and contribute to the development of policies and programmes shaping education in Dubai. The 15-member Council will bring together educators from diverse backgrounds and experiences, as part of KHDA’s commitment to strengthening community participation under E33.

She concluded by wishing educators a successful and rewarding year and encouraging them to make the most of the professional, cultural and personal opportunities available in Dubai while fostering a strong sense of connection and belonging within the city’s education community.