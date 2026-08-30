Dubai Police organises dialogue session on 'Accident-Free Day' initiative

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Traffic, organised a dialogue session at the Dubai Police Officers Club on the "Accident-Free Day" initiative. The session was held as part of ongoing preparations for the new academic year, aimed at strengthening collaboration with partners to promote traffic culture and ensure a safe environment for students and all road users.

The session was attended by Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, along with representatives from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, GEMS Schools, and a number of partners from the education sector.

Brig. Juma bin Suwaidan affirmed that the session is part of ongoing efforts to unify efforts and enhance coordination among relevant authorities, exchange views and proposals supporting the initiative's objectives, and highlight the role of educational institutions, parents, and teaching staff in disseminating traffic awareness messages and promoting safe behaviours among students and their families, particularly during their commute to and from school.

He explained that the "Accident-Free Day" initiative, organised by the Ministry of Interior to coincide with the first day of school, embodies the concept of partnership and community responsibility. “The initiative aims to instil positive traffic behaviour, achieve a day free of accidents, protect lives and property, and support the objectives of the National Traffic Safety Indicator,” he continued.

Brig. Juma bin Suwaidan noted that participation in the initiative reflects road users' awareness and their responsibility towards community safety, stressing the importance of registration and adherence to the initiative's pledge, which includes safe driving practices such as adhering to speed limits, avoiding distracted driving, maintaining a safe distance, giving priority to pedestrians, and complying with traffic instructions, particularly in school zones.

The session covered several topics related to mechanisms for supporting the initiative, expanding the reach of its awareness messages, and enhancing the participation of schools, students, and parents. It also reviewed the roles of participating entities in promoting a culture of safe driving in line with the start of the new academic year.

At the conclusion of the session, Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan honoured the partners from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, and GEMS Schools, in recognition of their efforts and cooperation in supporting initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing road safety and protecting road users.