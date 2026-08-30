Abu Dhabi Police: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for violators of 'STOP' arm on school buses

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to come to a complete stop when the side-mounted “STOP” arm on school buses is extended, and to maintain a distance of at least five metres.

Abu Dhabi Police said this ensures that students can cross safely and protects their safety while boarding and alighting from the bus.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that motorists who fail to stop when they see the “STOP” sign displayed by school buses transporting students will be subject to a fine of AED 1,000 and 10 traffic black points.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that students’ safety is a shared responsibility, urging motorists to exercise caution and vigilance around schools and school buses and to comply with traffic regulations that help provide a safe environment for students.