Five UAE aid convoys carrying 903 tonnes of humanitarian assistance enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 74 trucks carrying 903 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys included food supplies, educational materials and shelter items, helping meet the basic needs of the Palestinian people and strengthen the humanitarian response inside the Gaza Strip.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish under an integrated system that includes receiving, sorting, preparing and dispatching assistance to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid and its delivery to those in need.

The convoys form part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through the regular dispatch of assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and supporting their urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's continued humanitarian and relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people, reflecting the country's longstanding humanitarian approach and values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.