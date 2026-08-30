Woman killed, five injured in shooting at event in Switzerland's Aarau

AARAU, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss police launched a manhunt after a shooting at an event in the town of Aarau left one woman dead and five people injured.

Police said a large-scale search and tracking operation was launched following the incident, with officers deployed extensively and wide areas of the town cordoned off.

A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Police also reinforced their presence outside the city, located around 50 kilometres west of Zurich, as a precautionary measure.